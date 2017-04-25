Lee Sung-kyoung, Nam Joo-hyuk confirmed to be dating

Lee Sung-kyoung (left) and Nam Joo-hyuk (The Korea Herald)

Lee Sung-kyoung (left) and Nam Joo-hyuk (YG Entertainment)

Actress Lee Sung-kyoung and actor Nam Joo-hyuk are officially in a relationship, their agency confirmed Tuesday.“After being close friends since working as models, Lee Sung-kyoung and Nam Joo-hyuk recently developed romantic feelings for one another and are now officially dating,” YG Entertainment said.Rumors about Lee and Nam’s relationship had surfaced Monday and the agency had said that it would make an official statement after checking with the two artists. The confirmation came nine hours after initial reports.Nam, 23, and Lee, 26, played the lead roles in MBC’s 16-episode rom-com drama “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo,” which aired from November 2016 to January 2017. They also starred in the tvN drama “Cheese in the Trap” in 2016.Nam debuted as a model for the SONGZIO Homme collection in 2013 and made his acting debut with a supporting role in the tvN drama “The Idle Mermaid” in 2014.Lee debuted in 2008 by winning the Lex Prize at the local Super Model Contest. She began her acting career with a role in SBS’ 16-episode drama ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love” in 2014.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)