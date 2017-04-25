Child-rearing moms prefer financial aid above any other policy: survey

The majority of childrearing women preferred raising financial assistance to increasing the maternity leave period or other support measures related to childcare, a survey showed Tuesday.



As many as 59.8 percent of the 1,302 women surveyed by the Korea Institute of Child Care and Education between July and August last year said financial aid from the government for childcare and education was the most important service.





(Yonhap)

About 63.9 percent called on the government to increase the amount of financial assistance.In addition, 19 percent wanted the government to increase the number of nurseries and kindergartens and 11.8 percent demanded an increase in the childcare leave period.South Korea's presidential front-runners have pledged to increase childcare allowances while campaigning for the May 9 election.Moon jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party said he will provide childcare allowances to all moms raising children regardless of their income levels.Ahn Cheol-soo of the centrist People's Party pledged to give such allowances only to those in the bottom 80 percent income bracket, while Hong Joon-pyo of the former ruling conservative Liberty Korea Party further narrowed the recipients to those in the lower 50 percent income level. (Yonhap)