S. Korea warns of ‘strong measures different from past’ in case of NK provocation

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn warned North Korea Tuesday that it would face "strong measures" different from the past should it press ahead with another provocation.



Hwang made the remarks amid growing concerns that the communist state could conduct a nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile launch to mark the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People's Army.





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the central government complex in Seoul on April 25, 2017. (Yonhap)

"(Pyongyang) must be aware that it would face strong measures different from what has been taken so far should it undertake another reckless provocation in defiance of strong warnings from the international community that includes our government and the United States," Hwang said during a Cabinet meeting.The acting president ordered the military to maintain an "impregnable" defense posture, noting that the likelihood of North Korean provocations remains high particularly at a time of government change in Seoul.In recent weeks, Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have been ramping up efforts to prevent Pyongyang from engaging in provocative acts, with their leaders sending repeated warning messages to the reclusive state.Beijing, Pyongyang's traditional ally, has also warned against any act that would escalate regional tensions. (Yonhap)