Korea, US to hold joint naval drills

South Korea's Navy said Tuesday it will hold a joint live-fire exercise with the US in the Yellow Sea later in the day to show their close alliance against North Korea.



It will involve the Navy's 4,400-ton destroyer Wanggeon and the USS Wayne E. Meyer, a Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer of the US Navy.





A joint South Korea-US naval drill in the Yellow Sea. (Yonhap)

They are scheduled to stage a combined tactical operation and live-fire drill, according to the Navy.The allies also plan to hold another major joint naval practice "around the end of April" in the East Sea involving the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.The series of joint drills are aimed at demonstrating the allies' resolve to retaliate in case of the North's provocations and their "firm defense posture," the Navy said in a statement. (Yonhap)