'Produce 101' tops TV charts for two weeks, dramas taken back

(Mnet)

Season two of "Produce 101," Mnet's idol survival show, topped a benchmark TV popularity index for two weeks in a row, while most major weekday dramas fared poorly, data showed Tuesday.The second season of "Produce 101" scored 265.7 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), becoming the most popular TV program from April 10-16.CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.In the survival audition show launched in 2016, a group of viewers called "public producers" choose by popular vote the members of a new project idol group from a pool of 101 trainees from various entertainment companies, as well as the group's roster, concept and debut song.The show's first season featured a pool of female singers and culminated in the formation of the 11-member project girl group I.O.I. The newest season features only male trainees.MBC TV's Saturday variety show "Infinite Challenge" scored 237.5 points, soaring 18 pegs to No. 2, thanks to the special appearance of star actor Park Bo-gum, who played hockey and curling with the regular cast to promote South Korea's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang next year.tvN's popular Saturday evening reality show "Youn's Restaurant" fell a notch from last week to third place with 242.9 points, followed by MBC TV late night talk show "Radio Star" with 228.8 points.Weekday TV dramas, though, lagged behind. SBS TV's legal thriller "Whisper" came in at sixth place, while "Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People" fell two notches to clock in at the tenth spot. (Yonhap)