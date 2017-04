BTS delivers an award acceptance speech in a YouTube video posted Sunday after winning the ninth Shorty Awards. (Screen capture from BangtanTV)

BTS has been recognized as the most influential musician on social media by the ninth Shorty Awards.The seven-member group received an award in the music category. A ceremony was held in New York on Sunday. The award recognizes an individual or a group for their real-time presence on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube and Vine, under different categories.“We want to share this honor with fans all around the world,” said the members in the group’s award acceptance video.The group recently embarked on its Asian tour titled “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour,” which runs until early July.By Hong Dam-young ( lotus@heraldcorp.com