Hwang reaffirms support for firms tapping into overseas markets

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Monday reaffirmed the government's support for local firms seeking to advance into overseas infrastructure markets, stressing their role in creating jobs and revitalizing the economy.



During a meeting with business leaders, Hwang reiterated that the government would strive harder to cater to the specific needs of each firm by providing business-related information and financial support, and enhancing cooperation with foreign governments.



Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (R) speaks during a meeting with business leaders at his official residence in Seoul on April 24, 2017. (Yonhap)

"Enterprises and the government ... all of us should work together to craft a comprehensive measure (to sharpen) the competitiveness of our businesses in overseas infrastructure markets," Hwang said during the meeting at his official residence in Seoul.The acting president also said that his government has instituted a task force of civilian experts and government officials and a comprehensive national strategy to better support companies striving to firm up their footholds abroad.Hwang, in addition, pointed out that local firms must seek to evolve their business models into more technology-based ones that can generate more profits than those centering on manual job skills."As the conditions of overseas markets improve ... if our businesses and the government muster our capabilities to make inroads into foreign infrastructure markets, we can make more achievements," he said.Hwang's acting presidency is set to end after the May 9 presidential election. (Yonhap)