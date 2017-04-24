[Advertorial] SC Bank recommends credit card benefits for May

Standard Chartered Bank of Korea promotes the E-mart 360 credit card and Sigma card as the recommended credit cards for May. (Standard Chartered Bank of Korea)

Standard Chartered Bank Korea has set out a series of credit cards to benefit users during May, a month filled with holidays and celebrations such as Children’s Day, Parent’s Day and Teacher’s Day.Its E-mart 360 credit card allows users to reap benefits while shopping at Shinsegae Group’s subsidiaries. For every purchase of 100,000 won ($88) at E-mart, SSG.COM (E-mart Mall and Shinsegae Mall) and E-mart Traders, customers get 10,000 won off their credit card payment until the end of September.Also, 5 percent of spending at E-mart and its subsidiaries, 3 percent at other Shinsegae Group subsidiaries and 2 percent on gas, public transportation, telecommunication and overseas payments are saved as 360 Reward Points for users that spend over 300,000 won.SC Bank also provides the Sigma card, in which a certain ratio of the user’s spending is saved as points. For instance, 1.5 percent of purchases made online, in hospitals and overseas are saved.The points saved can be combined to SC Cheil Bank Reward Points or be used to pay off card payments or loan interest. They can also be transformed into airline mileage or department store gift cards.The Sigma card is to provide various services for those traveling overseas, such as by offering 90 percent off the commission when exchanging money, as well as an exemption from the 0.35 percent commission in using credit cards abroad.Also, they will be given a Priority Pass that can be used at 600 airport lounges worldwide. Unlike other priority passes, up to three guests can accompany the card holder when visiting Incheon Airport’s Sky Hub Lounge. For more information, visit www.sc.co.kr or call 1588-1599.