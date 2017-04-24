Yeeun, Jung Jin-wun reportedly end their 3-year relationship

(Yonhap)

Yeeun from the K-pop girl group Wonder Girls and Jeong Jin-woon from boy group 2AM are said to have ended their relationship, industry sources said Monday.They have been together since early 2014 but decided to go their separate ways. The reason for the breakup is not known, except that a source told Yonhap News Agency that they naturally drifted apart.The two naturally became close because they used to belong to the same entertainment firm JYP. Their relationship was first reported in September last year.In April 2015, Jeong moved to Mystic Entertainment run by singer and producer Yoon Jong-shin. Yeeun, who made her debut as a member of the now-disbanded Wonder Girls, has moved to Amoeba Culture earlier this month and changed her stage name to HA:TFELT.The sudden breakup piqued the interest of fans as Jeong posted a photo of a box of chocolates last month that he said he received on Valentine's Day, presumably a gift from his girlfriend Yeeun. (Yonhap)