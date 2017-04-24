BoA to drop new single next week

(Yonhap)

Pop singer BoA will release her new song "Spring Rain" next week, her management agency said Monday.S.M. Entertainment said that "Spring Rain" will be out on Friday, next week, as the fifth runner of the season 2 of the agency's weekly digital music release project "Station."Composed by Kenzie, who have collaborated with the singer on such songs as "My Name," "Garden in the Air" and "Moto," the R&B number features sensual lyrics about extreme emotions of love and hatred.BoA is scheduled to hold a solo concert "BoA The Live in Billboard Live" in Tokyo from May 11-12. She currently is the emcee of season 2 of cable music channel Mnet's audition program "Produce 101." (Yonhap)