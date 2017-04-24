BoA to drop new single next week

|(Yonhap)
S.M. Entertainment said that "Spring Rain" will be out on Friday, next week, as the fifth runner of the season 2 of the agency's weekly digital music release project "Station."
Composed by Kenzie, who have collaborated with the singer on such songs as "My Name," "Garden in the Air" and "Moto," the R&B number features sensual lyrics about extreme emotions of love and hatred.
BoA is scheduled to hold a solo concert "BoA The Live in Billboard Live" in Tokyo from May 11-12. She currently is the emcee of season 2 of cable music channel Mnet's audition program "Produce 101."