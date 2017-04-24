Homeplus to open 10 rooftop futsal fields in 2017

Working in partnership with sports marketing company HM Sports, Homeplus opened its first rooftop futsal, or five-a-side soccer, field atop its branch in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, last May. Open to futsal clubs and locals, the field drew more than 14,000 children in the following 10 months, according to the company.
|Children take part in a soccer class at the futsal park atop Homeplus’ Ilsan branch in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Homeplus)
This month, Homeplus will open two additional fields at its branches in Goyang and Bucheon in Gyeonggi Province. The fields are 42 meters by 22 meters following international standards, and are fitted with safety cushions to prevent injury to the players.
Homeplus will partner with local soccer clubs such as FC Seoul and Bucheon FC 1995 to provide classes for children, and is planning to hold a national youth futsal tournament in the first half of the year.
“Homeplus’ HM Futsal Park utilizes the accessibility and space of hypermarkets to provide much-needed sports facilities and grow together with the community,” said Im Chun-taek, the head of Homeplus’ Mall Living Team.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)