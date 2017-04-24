Jaden Smith looks to debut as K-pop artist

Jaden Smith (Jaden Smith‘s Twitter)

American actor and rapper Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith, is looking to a fresh career as a K-pop singer.“I will be dropping a K-pop single in the next 4 months,” Jaden tweeted to his 6.28 million followers on April 21.The Hollywood star’s son showed his eagerness to be a K-pop star, posting a series of tweets in December which said, “I’m serious I actually wanna be a K pop star” and “I just wanna be a K pop star.”In 2013, the Smiths visited Korea to promote sci-fi film “After Earth,” which starred the father-son duo together. During the promotional tour, Will said, “If this movie is successful in Korea, I’m gonna do a song with Psy. ... So we’re gonna get huge music and so, if we have success, we’re gonna come back and we’re gonna go to YG Entertainment.”The Smiths visited the agency’s headquarters in Seoul, meeting YG Entertainment artists such as G-Dragon, CL, T.O.P, Taeyang and Teddy.Jaden, 18, met Big Bang leader G-Dragon again in Paris during a Chanel fashion show in 2016. The teenage artist said G-Dragon was his inspiration via social media. G-Dragon replied, “It is always good seeing Jaden, we should ‘do something,’” hinting the two artists could collaborate.Jaden made his film debut in the 2006 biographical drama film “The Pursuit of Happyness,” which landed him the award for best breakthrough performance at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.Jaden Smith, who rapped alongside Canadian singer Justin Bieber in “Never Say Never,” released his first mixtape, “The Cool Cafe,” in October 2012.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)