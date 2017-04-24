Income of farming, fishing households grows in 2016

The average annual income of South Korea's farming and fishing households gained slightly in 2016 from a year earlier, a government report showed Monday.



The income of farming households reached an average of 37.2 million won ($32,940) last year, nearly unchanged from the previous year, according to the report by Statistics Korea.



The average income of households engaged in fishing or fish farming climbed 7.2 percent on-year to 47.1 million won.On average, each farming household spent 31.05 million won in 2016, up 1.4 percent from the previous year, while the average spending of fishing households gained 1.7 percent to 30.08 million won.The amount of debt for farming households dropped 1.8 percent on-year to an average of 26.73 million won, while their assets gained 4.6 percent on average to 474.3 million won.Local fishers saw their average debt rise 2.9 percent to 42.87 million won, while their assets spiked 15.7 percent to 489.6 million won, according to the statistics office. (Yonhap)