'Fast and Furious 8' wins second weekend in S. Korea

"Fast and Furious 8" has dominated the South Korean box office for the second weekend in a row despite the massive arrival of newcomers.According to the box office tally from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) on Monday, the Hollywood action flick garnered 682,576 views, which is about 57 percent of all tickets sold, in its second week of release.In the latest installment in Universal's long-running "Fast and Furious" franchise, protagonist Dominic Toretto turns against the crew he's called his family to align with a terrorist."Daddy You, Daughter Me," the body-swapping Korean comedy starring Yoon Je-moon, was in a distant second place selling 160,650 tickets in the April 21-23 weekend.Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" took third place, adding 104,937 views to its domestic total of over 5,022,206."Power Rangers," one of the four newcomers to the top 10 chart, ended up at fourth place. The Hollywood action-fantasy film was seen by 50,258 people."The Prison," a Korean action-thriller starring Han Suk-kyu and Kim Rae-won, slipped to fifth place with 29,380 views.Three other newcomers -- "The Shack," "Guardians of the Galaxy," both American films, and the homegrown political film "The Plan" -- landed at sixth, eighth and 10th places, respectively. (Yonhap)