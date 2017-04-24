Korea preps for joint exercise with USS Carl Vinson

South Korea's defense authorities said Monday the USS Carl Vinson, an American aircraft carrier, is scheduled to hold a joint training exercise with South Korean naval ships near the peninsula.



"Consultations are under way (between the two sides) in connection with the exercise," Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press briefing. He did not elaborate.





The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (US Navy)

Following a round of confusion about its location and mission in the West Pacific, the nuclear-powered flattop is reported to eventually be approaching Korea amid concerns about North Korea's provocations.The Vinson and other warships in the strike group are staging combined drills with Japan's Navy before entering the waters close to the peninsula, according to news reports. They are expected here by the end of this week.North Korea's state media warned that the communist nation's troops stand ready to sink the carrier "with a single strike" if needed. (Yonhap)