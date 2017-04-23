Korea promotes UHD TV technology at int'l convention

South Korea successfully showcased its ultra-high-definition (UHD) television broadcasting technology at an annual media convention now being held in Las Vegas, Seoul's science ministry said Sunday.



The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning said it promoted the country's UHD TV broadcasting technology at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2017 before full adoption in May.



Major tech firms, including Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. as well as major broadcasters also participated in the event, ministry officials said.Earlier, the ministry picked the US-based Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) 3.0 standard for the country's UHD television.NAB is the world's largest annual convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. The convention kicked off on Saturday (local time) for a six-day run. (Yonhap)