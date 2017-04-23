Soo Ae may star in ‘Upper Class’

Soo Ae is considering returning to the big screen with the upcoming movie “Upper Class” (unofficial title), according to her agency Star J Entertainment.
|Soo Ae (Herald DB)
“She is in the final phase of making the decision. She is considering the role positively,” said an agency official.
The movie, directed by director Byun Hyuk, tells a story of a woman who tries to climb the social ladder.
The seasoned actress made her small screen debut in 2002 in MBC’s drama “First Love.” She has been starring in both dramas and films since then.
The upcoming movie might mark the star’s return to the big screen after “Take Off 2” in 2016.
Director Byun has directed “Five Senses of Eros” in 2009 and “Scarlet Letter” in 2004.
“Upper Class” is slated to start filming in May.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)