Moon dragged further into NK row

Once again, Moon finds himself caught between calls to take a firm stance as state leader against the belligerent Stalinist regime in the North and the liberal ideal of achieving common prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.
|Leading presidential candidate Moon Jae-in speaks during a forum on gender equality in Yongsan, Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Just one day after Moon came under fire for refusing to call North Korea “the main enemy” on live TV, a former top diplomat rekindled controversy over Seoul‘s abstention from a 2007 vote on a UN resolution against Pyongyang’s human rights abuses.
Former Foreign Minister Son Min-soon reiterated his claim that Moon suggested the Seoul government consult Pyongyang before abstaining from the vote. Moon was then the chief of staff for the then president Roh Moo-hyun. Song presented a self-written memo as proof of his claim.
Song said the Roh administration had made the decision to withdraw the vote only after hearing from the North. He first raised the allegation in his memoir, published last October. Moon at that time ruled it out, saying Song’s memory is not correct.
|Former Foreign Minister Song Min-soon speaks to reporters on his way to his office at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
On Thursday, Moon once again denied the allegations and called it another round of conspiracy to bring him down in the wake of the presidential election slated for May 9.
“The decision to withdraw had been made four days before our announcement, in a meeting chaired by the president,” Moon told reporters after a forum on Friday. “If it does not violate the presidential records management law for us to open up the meeting document, we would.”
The note which the former diplomat disclosed is only an answer from the North that came after the South’s notification, he added.
“We have no reason to ask for their opinion on the matter.”
The battle over North Korean policies is an all-too-familiar election issue in South Korea, a nation marked for its unique peninsular division based on political ideology.
Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, who rekindled the issue against Moon, called him a liar.
”Look at what happened to President Richard Nixon (of the United States). He was ousted for making series of lies. A leader does not lie,” he said after a debate on Friday.
On Tuesday, Hong said “the actual president of the Republic of Korea shall be (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un,” if Moon is elected.
Hong, known for his outspoken remarks, accused the liberal front-runner of assuming an amicable stance toward the communist state, riding on the general suspicion among conservative voters that a liberal administration may be harmful to the nation’s security, especially concerning North Korea.
The conservative splinter Bareun Party followed suit in attacking Moon over North Korea issues by charging Moon with spreading false information over his alleged involvement in a United Nations resolution in 2007.
The repeated allegations that the liberal camp is “submissive” toward the North has always been a sore spot for Moon.
During the 2012 presidential election campaign season, Moon seemed to be taking the upper hand over conservative rival Park Geun-hye when allegations were raised that Roh had attempted in 2007 to nullify the inter-Korean maritime border known as the Northern Limit Line.
The then-Saenuri Party lawmaker who brought up the issue was later handed down a fine for suggesting false information, but the court ruling only took place after the election -- a victory for Park.
But it is also based upon such experience that Moon’s camp this year is claiming to be better prepared for North Korea issues and other national security issues.
“This was about to happen at some point or another,” was the response of one of Moon’s camp when Hong associated Moon with the North Korean leader.
During the run-up to the official electioneering period, the recent set of national security threats -- ranging from the North’s missile launches to the US gesture to take pre-emptive attacks on the North -- had not inflicted tangible damage on Moon’s support or public image.
It was his camp officials’ analysis that the political slump of conservative candidates, along with Moon‘s powerful image as a former member of the special force, weakened the conventional impact of the issues.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com) and Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)