Samsung reinforces "Club des Chefs Korea" for innovative goods

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday a renowned South Korean baker has joined the list of chefs providing one of the world's leading consumer electronics manufacturer with insight and expertise for the development of innovative products.



The Samsung Club des Chefs was launched in 2013 with the participation of visionary chefs from around the world to contribute their unique insight and fresh ideas.





From left are chefs Kang Min-goo, Lim Ki-hak, Kwon Hyung-jun, Yim Jung-sik and Lee Chung-hoo. (Yonhap)

Club des Chefs Korea was formed in 2015 with such famous Korean chefs as Lim Ki-hak, Lee Chung-hoo, Kang Min-goo and Yim Jung-sik joining.Kwon Hyung-jun, the head of Richemont Bakery in Seoul, has now joined Club des Chefs Korea.The master baker, who took over from his father in 2007, owns one of the top three bakeries in Seoul.Samsung also maintains business ties with the Culinary Institute of America in New York and the French School of Culinary Arts for the development of innovative home appliances. (Yonhap)