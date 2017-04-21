Kepco signs on for US virtual power plants

|Korea Electric Power Corporation CEO Cho Hwan-eik (third from right) poses with related officials after the MOU signing. Kepco
“This MOU signing will be the basis upon which Kepco will advance into the US’ behind-the-market as well as a turning point for the new industry of electric energy,” said Cho Hwan-eik, CEO of Korea Electric Power Corporation.
The signing took place in California and was attended by Cho, Sunverge CEO Kenneth Munson, a Kokam official along with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and National Grid UK.
The US ESS market grew over two-fold to $430 million last year from $280 million in 2015, Munson said.
It is expected to expand 37 percent annually to some $2.8 billion by 2021.
By Kim Bo-gyung(lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)