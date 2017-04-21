Samsung to upgrade Galaxy S8 software for red-tinted screen

konanzzang/Instagram

Samsung Electronics is set to upgrade the Galaxy S8 software in order to address the problem of its red-tinted screens, the company confirmed Friday.“Because there are some complaints about the red-tinted screens, we decided to upgrade the software next week for all Galaxy S8 clients,” a Samsung spokesperson told The Korea Herald.Samsung Electronics recently sent an announcement to all of its Samsung Service Centers, saying, “There will be an additional update to make color revisions more minutely at the end of April.”The Galaxy S8 has been facing complaints that the display panels of their new phones have a reddish tint. Some customers who preordered the Galaxy S8 have written via online communities that their new phones have a reddish screen that did not improve even after correcting color display settings.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)