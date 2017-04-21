Samsung to upgrade Galaxy S8 software for red-tinted screen

The Korea Herald > Business > Technology

Galaxy S8's iris scanner to be used on financial transactions

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-21 09:52
Updated : 2017-04-21 09:52

South Korea's credit card companies are seeking to apply the iris scanner adopted by Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S8 smartphones on mobile transactions, industry sources said Friday, lauding the feature's security compared with fingerprints and passwords.

According to the sources, Samsung Card Co. is seeking to apply the iris scanner on its mobile application, allowing users to make financial transactions through the feature.

(Yonhap)

Officially released in South Korea and in parts of North America, the Galaxy S8 allows users to unlock their devices simply by staring at their front screen.

Compared with the previous security features based on passwords and fingerprints, industry watchers said the update makes it virtually impossible for another person to unlock the devices.

While the iris scanner was also adopted by the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, local financial firms then only applied the technology for logging into accounts but not to verify transactions.

Industry watchers said other major financial institutions, including Shinhan, Hana and Woori, also plan to apply the technology for their mobile transaction service. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]