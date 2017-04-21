UN Security Council unanimously adopts statement condemning NK missile launch

The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a press statement strongly condemning North Korea's latest missile launch.



"The members of the Security Council expressed their utmost concern over the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's highly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council by conducting this ballistic-missile launch," the council said in the statement, referring to the April 15 launch.





(Yonhap)

The launch ended in failure as the missile blew up right after takeoff.The press statement was issued by US Ambassador Nikki Haley, who holds this month's rotating presidency.It was the fifth time this year that the council has adopted a press statement on North Korea.Since the North's first nuclear test in 2006, the council has adopted six resolutions, all banning Pyongyang from any ballistic missile activity over concern the technology could be used in making nuclear missiles."The members of the Security Council demanded that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea shall immediately cease further actions in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions and comply fully with its obligations under these resolutions," the statement said.The council also warned the North of "further significant measures, including sanctions.""The members of the Security Council stressed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's illegal ballistic-missile activities are contributing to its development of nuclear-weapons delivery systems and are greatly increasing tension in the region and beyond," the statement said. (Yonhap)