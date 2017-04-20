King Sejong Institutes to promote PyeongChang Winter Games

[News Analysis] Moon once again framed in ‘NK dilemma’

Published : 2017-04-20 17:22
Updated : 2017-04-20 17:22

South Korea will promote the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics to foreigners visiting state-run King Sejong Institutes set up overseas to teach the Korean language, a public foundation that manages the institutes said Thursday.

The King Sejong Institute Foundation affiliated with the culture ministry said it will screen a promotional video for the PyeongChang Olympics in Korean cultural classes at 174 institutes in 58 countries around the world.

This image shows the two PyeongChang Olympic mascots -- Soohorang, a white tiger, and Bandabi, an Asiatic black bear. (Yonhap)

Five of them will have a promotional zone displaying the two PyeongChang Olympic mascots -- Soohorang, a white tiger, and Bandabi, an Asiatic black bear -- as well as giving information on the international event to visitors.

The five centers are in Russia, Uzbekistan and Turkey -- countries that will send athletes to the Olympics -- and Vietnam and Indonesia -- countries that engage in brisk economic and cultural exchanges with South Korea.

The PyeongChang Winter Games will be held from Feb. 9-25 next year under the slogan "Passion. Connected." It will be the first Olympics in South Korea since the 1988 Seoul Summer Games. (Yonhap)

