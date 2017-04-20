Top diplomats of Korea, Tanzania to hold talks in Seoul next week

The top diplomats of South Korea and Tanzania will sit down together in Seoul next week to discuss bilateral collaboration on economic issues as well as the North Korean nuclear issue, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.



The talks between Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and his Tanzanian counterpart Augustine P. Mahiga are scheduled for Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. It will be their second meeting in about four months following one held on Dec. 7 in Ethiopia during a regional forum there.





Officials of a South Korean overseas aid agency attend a groundbreaking ceremony of a media center at a national park in Tanzania. (KOICA)

Topics high on their agenda include economic and trade relations as well as ways to enhance the countries' collaboration in dealing with North Korea's prohibited development of nuclear weapons, according to the ministry.For the Tanzanian foreign minister, this will mark his first ever visit to any Asian country since he took office in late 2015, a sign of intensifying cooperation between South Korea and Tanzania, the ministry also said.During his visit here, Mahiga will meet with officials from KOICA, the state-run official development assistance provider, as well as South Korean business leaders and academics. (Yonhap)