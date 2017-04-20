EXID’s ‘Eclipse’ ranks fourth on Billboard chart

On Thursday, the group broke its own record, setting its highest ranking and making its first top five entry.
|K-pop group EXID (Banana Culture Entertainment)
“EXID is the only Korean artist to be listed in the upper ranks of the Billboard’s chart,” Banana Culture Entertainment said.
The five-member group first featured on the chart in 2015 with its second EP “Ah Yeah”, which came in at No. 12, and last year its first full-length album “Street” debuted at No. 7.
In 2012, Billboard Korea picked the top 20 K-pop songs of 2012, with EXID’s “Every Night” coming in at No. 11.
“’Eclipse’ is the best-selling K-pop album in America this week,“ the American entertainment media brand stated in an article on Thursday.
“‘Eclipse’ is the best-selling K-pop album in America this week,“ the American entertainment media brand stated in an article on Thursday.
On April 10, EXID released its latest album with “Night Rather Than Day” as the lead track. Since its release, the up-tempo R&B song has been setting international music charts on fire.
It shot straight to the top spot on China’s Yin Yue Tai chart and on iTunes K-pop Songs charts in the US, Malaysia and Vietnam.
“Night Rather Than Day” was also listed among Apple Music’s “Best of the Week,” a list that compiles the week’s newest popular songs.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)