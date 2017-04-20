Dwight School graduates accepted to prestigious universities

(Dwight School Seoul)

Students from Dwight School Seoul’s graduating class of 2017 have been accepted to over 85 prestigious universities worldwide, including Ivy League schools, the school said Wednesday.Thirty-six Dwight graduates applied to universities in the United States, Europe, Asia and Canada. The list of accepted universities includes four Ivy League universities -- Columbia University, Brown University, Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania -- plus other highly ranking institutions such as University of California, Berkeley and University College London."This year’s 12th grade university acceptances are proof of hard work and initiative,” said the school’s founding head Kevin Skeoch, in a press release. “Being admitted to Ivy League schools means a success standard in international education. Dwight has set the foundation for current and future success.”Dwight School Seoul is a global network of schools with international campuses in New York, London, Vancouver Island and Shanghai, located at Digital Media City.