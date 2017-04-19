China calls for NK restraint from heightening tensions

BEIJING -- China called on North Korea on Wednesday to exercise restraint with actions that could heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula as the North is ramping up its provocative rhetoric.





"What I want to emphasize is that China objects to any words that could heighten tensions since the current situation on the Korean Peninsula is highly complicated and sensitive," Lu Kang, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said during a regular press briefing.He called for relevant countries to make concerted efforts to mitigate tensions in the region.He made the remark in response to a question as to China's view on the North ramping up its saber-rattling. Recently, a senior North Korean official threatened weekly missile tests and even an "all-out war" if the US takes military action against the country.The spokesman also reiterated China's stance that the North Korea issue should be resolved through talks, renewing its support for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and maintaining peace and stability in the region. (Yonhap)