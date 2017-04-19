GS to prepare for the future amid growing uncertainties

Encouraging on the group’s latest achievements, including the implementation of LNG terminal in Boryeong and GS Retail’s investment in K bank, Huh urged the board members to keep improving the overall competitiveness of GS and to prepare for the future by better capturing the changing market.
|GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo (GS)
The group’s chairman also asked GS‘s board members to exercise “corporate citizenship,” amid growing economic and political uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions surrounding the Korean Peninsula, as well as potential threats to the economy, such as US trade protectionism, the domestic shipbuilding industry’s restructuring process, the mounting household debt, and high unemployment rate.
“We have to put all-out efforts to revitalize the domestic economy and offer more quality jobs,“ he said.
Quoting ancient China‘s philosopher Xun Zi, the chairman also urged the members to invest their time and recourses from a long-term perspective, “instead of following short-term gains.“
