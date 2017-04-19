Cannes-bound ‘Merciless’ touts criminal bromance

“I think with Im Si-wan, I went through love and jealousy (on screen),” said Sol jokingly at a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.
“I think we had great chemistry,” said Im.
|Im Si-wan (left) and Sol Kyung-gu attend a press conference for the film “The Merciless” on Wednesday in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Set to hit local theaters in May, the film is a story of Jae-ho, played by Sol, who harbors ambitions of becoming the leader of a criminal gang, and Hyun-soo, played by Im, a novice gangster with nothing in the world to fear. The two meet behind bars and make a pact to take over the world together after their release. However, the bromance starts to waver as they uncover each other’s secrets.
“I would always see love stories on screen,” said the film’s director Byun Sung-hyun, who last directed the 2012 romantic comedy “Whatcha Wearin’?” “I had a thirst for a story with broader strokes. I decided on a genre and wrote the story.”
The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17 until 28.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)