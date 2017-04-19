Man arrested for theft targeting foreign travelers

Korean-Americans urge Trump to focus on separated families issue

Published : 2017-04-19 14:01
Updated : 2017-04-19 14:29

Young Korean-Americans are sending letters to US President Donald Trump, calling for him to place priority on the issue of families separated by the inter-Korean border.
 
Radio Free Asia reported Tuesday that Korean-American youth organization Divided Family USA has organized to push resolution H.Con.Res.40, which was approved by the US Senate in December 2016. The resolution contains a call for the North to support Korean-Americans in reuniting with their cut-off family members.

In February, Jason Ahn, the representative of the organization, met US Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to discuss the reunion issue.

The organization also held an event at Pennsylvania State University in March to present a movie about separated families during the 1950-53 Korean War.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

