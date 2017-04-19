Luxury brands tap into ICT with SK Telecom

Cha In-hyok, head of the Internet of Things business division at SK Telecom, and Daniel Mayran, CEO and president of Bluebell Korea, shake hands after signing an agreement on cooperation at the Bluebell Korea headquarters in southern Seoul on Wednesday. (SK Telecom)

SK Telecom said Wednesday it had clinched a partnership with luxury brands operator Bluebell, seeking new business opportunities in the luxury retail industry with its information and communication technologies.SKT and Bluebell Korea signed a memorandum of understanding under which the two will work together to build an offline-to-online platform to enhance travelers’ shopping convenience and develop luxury goods based on ICT.Bluebell Group is a leading operator of luxury brands in Asia, distributing products from over 100 global brands. Bluebell Korea is in charge of distributing luxury goods from such brands as Dior, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and Chaumet to duty-free shops and shopping malls in Asia.The luxury industry has been keeping a distance from ICT, with most brands still adhering to offline stores as their major sales channel. As young tech-savvy customers become an important customer group for such brands, there has been a drive to seek change within the industry.SKT plans to apply its cloud-based digital signage platform, known as Smart Signage, and Internet of Things-based location-tracking solution to luxury brand stores and goods, to increase customer loyalty and sales at luxury brands. With the tracking solution, owners of expensive luxury products might be less concerned about losing their belongings, as the solution could find lost goods embedded with IoT chips and sensors.“The convergence between ICT and the luxury retail industry will not only create new business opportunities for both parties but also deliver enhanced value and experience for customers,” said Cha In-hyok, executive vice president at SKT.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)