China defends N. Korea trade after its trucks haul missiles

China is defending its trade practices with North Korea after Chinese-made vehicles were seen carrying ballistic missiles during a military parade despite international sanctions against selling military hardware to Pyongyang.



Photos provided by the North Korean government showed the submarine-launched missiles loaded aboard trucks bearing the logo of Sinotruk, a Chinese company.





In this Saturday photo distributed by the North Korean government, Polaris submarine launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) are paraded to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Tuesday that China conducts "normal business interactions'' with its neighbor North Korea, but adheres to the United Nations sanctions.A representative of a Sinotruk dealer says about 1,000 of its trucks are exported to North Korea annually under contracts that specify they're for civilian use.Saturday's parade in Pyongyang to honor the country's founder featured a senior North Korean official warning of nuclear war if the country is attacked. (AP)