[Herald Interview] Kim Ki-soo, blurring gender barriers with makeup

Kim Ki-soo makes sure to captivate the audience when he films a makeup tutorial: he winks, chortles, bats his eyelashes and daintily lifts a brush with impeccably manicured fingers. “Smudge, smudge, smudge,” he repeats, patting pigment onto his eyelids. “Touch, touch, touch,” he chants while coloring his cheeks in rhythmic strokes.



“I’ve given my eyes a feline flick today,” he said at an interview with The Korea Herald last Thursday. The 39-year-old comedian-turned-beauty creator walked in to the cafe dressed in a silky dark-green shirt and geometric golden necklace, a makeup box in hand.



“The theme of today’s look is orange, so I have an orange shade on my eyes that can look very seductive,” he said.





Comedian-turned-beauty creator Kim Ki-soo poses for a photo at Herald Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on April 13. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

A photo uploaded on Kim Ki-soo's Instagram account @djkisoo.