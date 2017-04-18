[Photo News] Novartis criticized by Korean patient groups

NOVARTIS UNDER FIRE IN KOREA — South Korean civic groups representing local patients with leukemia and gastrointestinal stromal tumors hold a rally criticizing Novartis for allegedly inflicting damage to patients in a protest held in front of the Novartis Korea headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea’s Health Ministry is slated to suspend insurance coverage for 18 drugs sold by Novartis here as punishment for the Swiss drugmaker which was found to have provided bribes worth 2.6 billion won ($2.28 million) to local doctors from 2011 to 2016 to boost sales. (Yonhap)