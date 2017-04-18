Police investigating club fight involving singer Chris Brown

TAMPA, Florida -- Police in Florida are investigating an incident at a nightclub where a photographer said he was "sucker punched" by singer Chris Brown.



Tampa police spokesman Stephen Hegarty says 28-year-old Bennie Vines Jr. was hired by Aja Channelside to take photos during an event hosted by Brown.





Chris Brown (AP-Yonhap)

Vines told officers that while he was snapping photos early Monday, Brown punched him. Brown was gone by the time officers arrived. Vines refused medical treatment and told officers he wants to prosecute because of a minor lip cut.The club confirmed the incident on its Facebook page Monday and apologized to patrons.Brown, singer of the hits "Run It!" and "Deuces," completed probation in a 2009 felony assault case for an attack on singer Rihanna, his then-girlfriend.An email to the representative listed on Brown's website was not immediately returned. (AP)