Hyundai adds 'Extreme edition' to Tucson SUV lineup

Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday launched the "Extreme edition" of the Tucson sport-utility vehicle fitted with premium features as part of its effort to strengthen its lineup.



The 2.0-liter, diesel-powered Tucson SUV's exterior contains a dark chrome radiator grille, dual twin-tip mufflers, a rear skid plate, 19-inch wheels and front disc brakes that can allow drivers to hit the road with confidence, the company said in a statement.



In terms of interior features, red-brown color leather seats and a black dashboard accent line add a premium look to the Extreme version of the Tuscon SUV, it said.



The Extreme Tucson mated with a six-speed automatic transmission sells at 29.3 million won ($26,000) in the domestic market. Other 2.0-liter Tucson diesel models are priced at 24-30 million won depending on features.



The regular face-lifted 2017 Tucson SUVs are fitted with a 1.7-liter diesel engine or 1.6-liter gasoline turbo engine. They are equipped with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission and are available in local dealerships for less than 28 million won.



Hyundai's Tucson 'Extreme' SUV (Hyundai Motor)

Most of upgraded Tucson SUVs now carry an air filter capable of capturing ultra-fine particles and a safety unlocking system that allows the driver, with one press of the unlock button, to unlock only his or her door.A day earlier, Hyundai launched the upgraded EQ900 (G90) flagship sedan lineup all fitted with premium features such as the safety unlocking system, high-performance air filter and leather seating.The 2017 EQ900 came in four versions, a 3.8 gasoline engine model, a 3.3 gasoline turbo engine model, a 5.0 gasoline model and a 5.0 gasoline limousine. They are priced at between 75 million won and 154 million won."We have yet to decide on whether to sell the 2017 Tucson and 2017 EQ900 in overseas markets," a company spokesman said. (Yonhap)