Rain, Kang So-ra to star in ‘Uhm Bok-dong’

Singer-actor Rain (left) and actress Kang So-ra (Rain Company/Plum Entertainment)

Singer-actor Rain and actress Kang So-ra have confirmed their roles in the upcoming film tentatively titled “Uhm Bok-dong.”“Rain and Kang So-ra have decided to accept the lead roles. Rain will play Uhm Bok-dong, a cyclist hero, and Kang will play an independence fighter," an official related to the film project said.This will mark Rain’s return to the big screen after tying the knot with actress Kim Tae-hee on Jan. 19.Min Hyo-rin and Park Jin-joo, who starred in the comedy-drama film “Sunny” (2011) with Kang, will also star in the upcoming film. Lee Bum-soo will not only star in the movie as Uhm’s teacher, Hwang Jae-ho, but will also produce the film with director Kim Yu-sung.Other cast members include Go Chang-suk, who was in the MBC drama “Kill Me, Heal Me” in 2015, Lee Gyoung-young, who starred in the crime-action film “The Merciless” (2017), and Lee Si-eon, who will star in the JTBC drama “Man X Man.”“Uhm Bok-dong” tells the story of the real-life cyclist Uhm Bok-dong, who became a symbol of pride for Koreans during the Japanese colonial era. Filming will start this month.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)