Galaxy S8 under fire for reddish display panel

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 is facing complaints from some customers saying that the display panels of their new phones have a reddish tint.A number of customers who preordered the Galaxy S8 wrote on online communities that their new phones have a reddish screen that did not improve even after correcting the color display settings.One user said, "After I read articles that there are many reddish panels, I checked mine. I was also unlucky. Should I change it?"Posting a photo of his new device, another asked, "Can you please check mine, whether this is too red or not?"Samsung said, "It is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself. If the color still appears to be reddish, customers can change it at the service center."However, some users still claimed they were not able to adjust the color because the display panel was already optimized."Samsung uses deep red technology to have color balance for Galaxy S8. It seems they were not able to adjust the color balance well because they were in a hurry to mass produce them," said an industry watcher.