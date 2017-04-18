Koreans criticize Abe for remarks on refugee crisis on peninsula

South Koreans voiced criticism over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent remarks on dealing with possible refugees amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, comments on social media showed Tuesday.



During a parliamentary session Monday, Abe said Japan is working on contingency plans for a possible influx of refugees from the peninsula in case of a crisis. He earlier said North Korea may have the ability to launch sarin-loaded missiles.





Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during an Audit and Oversight of Administration Committee session at the lower house of Parliament in Tokyo Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP-Yonhap)

The remarks were made in the midst of growing concerns that the North might carry out an additional nuclear test or a long-range missile launch this month.Some of South Korea's social media users denounced the comments as Abe's efforts to divert domestic attention from a property scandal involving his wife."Do not try to cover up your scandal with South Korea," a person with the ID "dime****" said on the country's top portal site Naver."South Korea should also declare that we will draw contingency plans for possible refugees from Japan's radioactive contamination," another user dubbed "pds7****" said.On Saturday, the North marked the 105th birthday of Kim Il-sung, the late founder of the country and the grandfather of leader Kim Jong-un, by holding a military parade, showing off what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile.It was followed by a botched missile test Sunday, the day US Vice President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea for a three-day visit. (Yonhap)