[Kim Seong-kon] Until you make my dreams come true

I have always been greatly impressed by South Korea’s excellence in diplomacy, but I have been particularly proud of the country lately.For one thing, our reliable political leaders valiantly stood up to China’s unidirectional sanctions against Korea, obviously intended to be retaliation against the deployment of THAAD on the Korean Peninsula. After all, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system directly affects our national security and we cannot afford foreign interference in our internal affairs.I was also proud of the furious Korean people who rushed to City Hall Square for a series of candlelight demonstrations condemning the big neighboring country’s arrogant and rather emotional despotism. Our protest against China’s behavior was only natural. We have vehemently condemned the United States as well for much less, such as a free trade agreement treaty and a traffic accident caused by American GIs. When we felt the US was unjust, we were enflamed with anti-American sentiment and criticized America through massive candlelight demonstrations, did we not?I was also proud when our competent leaders strongly complained to China about the massive influx of toxic micro dust that frequently clouds and pollutes the atmosphere of the Korean Peninsula, seriously threatening the lives of the Korean people.Due to the hazardous micro dust, it is as if we are living in a huge humidifier emitting toxic chemicals. Who said our political leaders are more interested in not displeasing the Chinese leaders than protecting Koreans from the hazardous micro dust coming from China?Indeed, our politicians did not cowardly cave in under excuses, such as “there’s no concrete data yet” or “some of the micro dust is from our own origin,” when their people are exposed to harmful toxic materials. Furthermore, our government officials would not make the mistake of announcing false data about the level of micro dust for 1 1/2 years.Some foreigners residing in Korea might complain, “It’s no wonder that the Korean forecasts of micro dust are radically different from the Japanese satellite forecast system, Tenki. Perhaps Korean government officials deliberately announced the false data not to offend the Chinese leaders.” But they are undoubtedly wrong. We know our dependable government officials would never do such an obsequious thing.Our smart and able civil servants would never conjure up such a silly idea as blaming the cooking of mackerel for emitting micro dust instead of filing a grievance with China. Likewise, they would not adopt a myopic, makeshift policy such as prohibiting government institutions from operating vehicles whenever our nation is covered with micro dust blowing in from China. Everybody knows that considering the number of mackerel and government cars, such a policy cannot possibly contribute to reducing the vast amount of micro dust covering the sky of Korea.I have also been so impressed by the Korean people’s bias-free attitude toward foreigners. A recent incident in Busan involving a foreigner and his Korean wife who saved a Korean child from an imminent automobile accident clearly illustrated the admirable trait manifested in the Korean people. Newspaper reports stated that the helpful couple met with gratitude and praise from the child’s grandfather and the police. The child was almost run over by a car, after all.Otherwise, the foreigner would have posted the following on the internet, “Never try to help Koreans. They do not deserve it. They are ungrateful and racially-biased.” Suppose a second Korean War broke out and the same message was uploaded on Facebook and Twitter. Surely, it would be disastrous. Therefore, the rumor that some Koreans tend to treat white-skinned foreigners with greater respect than dark-skinned ones cannot be true.I am also extremely pleased that our presidential candidates can be called truly global citizens who have an international mindset and who are well aware of the radical and rapid social change that has been taking place in the world for the past few decades. I am also so relieved that they all speak fluent English so they can freely communicate with world leaders. I am also delighted that they all seem to know how to lead the nation in the right direction in the whirlwind of international politics between China, Japan, and the United States.I am so excited to know that our presidential candidates are all experts in diplomacy. Indeed, they have succeeded already in meeting with US President Donald Trump and persuading him that Korea and America are still allies and that the security of South Korea as well as the stability of the Korean Peninsula is crucial to America’s national security. I am also so glad to know that our presidential candidates are all interested in reconciliation, not in retaliation and revenge. I am sure they will put an end to the factional and regional antagonism that has long plagued the Korean society.As I reread what I have written here, I realize I’ve forgotten to start this article with “In my dreams.” But I have decided to leave it as it is, for dreams may come true someday.Kim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and president of the Literature Translation Institute of Korea. He can be reached at sukim@snu.ac.kr. -- Ed.