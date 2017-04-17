Korea women's football team to play friendly with US in Oct.

The South Korea women's national football team plans to play a friendly against the United States in October, their head coach said Monday.



Yoon Duk-yeo said South Korea, ranked No. 17 in the latest FIFA rankings, will play two friendly matches against No. 2 US in October away from home, although the exact dates and locations have yet to be determined.





In this file photo taken on April 2, 2017, South Korean women's national football team head coach Yoon Duk-yeo (left) and players pose for a photo at Incheon International Airport before departing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifying competition in North Korea. (Joint Press Corps)

The South Korean women have never beaten the Americans in their nine previous meetings, with two draws and seven losses. They last met in May 2015 in New Jersey, where they had a scoreless draw.After meeting the three-time FIFA Women's World Cup winners, South Korea will travel to Tokyo in December to compete at the East Asian Football Federation Women's East Asian Cup. The biennial tournament features South Korea, North Korea, China and Japan.South Korea are coming off a successful Asian competition qualifying campaign in Pyongyang earlier this month. South Korea clinched a place at the 2018 Asian Football Confederation Women's Asian Cup in Jordan, which also doubles as the qualifying tournament for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, after finishing atop the group that featured North Korea, India, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong.South Korea have an inferior head-to-head record against North Korea, with one win, three draws and 14 losses. The South lost to the North in the all-Korea East Asian Cup final in 2015. (Yonhap)