Genesis releases 2017 EQ900

Options that had previously been applied to higher trims are now being installed in lower trims, the firm said.
|Genesis 2017 EQ900 sedan (Hyundai Motor Group)
An electric glass curtain has been installed in the back seat of all the vehicles.
The model is also equipped with an electric trunk, along with a high performance air condition filter.
The 2017 EQ900 sedan has a price range of 75 million won ($66,000) to 154 million won.
Genesis is currently running a promotion giving out Bluetooth speakers and CDs of soprano Jo Su-mi and other music groups for customers who agree to have their car delivered in May.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)