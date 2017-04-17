Female executives still sparse at financial firms

The data also showed that among the 21, only two of them -- Jung Soo-kyung, an auditor at Woori Bank, and Park Soon-ae, a non-executive director at Kookmin Bank -- were board members. There were 845 executive workers in total for both genders.
None of the 21 women were in positions of vice president or above, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.
No damage insurance company had any women among 176 senior positions, while the four largest lenders in terms of market cap -- Shinhan Bank, Kookmin Bank, KEB Hana Bank and Woori Bank -- had named three female senior level directors in total.
Hyundai Card had the highest number of female senior executives. It had seven women, including Chief Risk Officer Kim Hyun-joo and Managing Director Lee Mi-young, out of its 62 executives. This was followed by Samsung Card and Samsung Life Insurance. Each of them had three women at or above director-level positions out of a total of 32 and 69 executives, respectively.
The data, based on disclosures on a web portal run by the FSS, contrasted to the fact that 56,350, or nearly half of 119,039 employees at the 20 financial firms, were women.
“Despite higher women employment in financial firms than other industries, few of them can see the pipeline, or a career path to the top hierarchy,” Lee Eun-hyung, a business administration professor at Kookmin University, told The Korea Herald. “But the low proportion of women executives is never proof that women lack competence.”
“One of the ways to address the glass ceiling is the government’s swift move toward gender awareness, to the degree that the policy change outpaces the change in the male-dominant workplace environment,” she said. “That may help men get more used to working with women at the top hierarchy.”
