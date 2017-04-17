Smaller wine cellar, garment steamer grow more popular in Korea

LG Electronics said it is adding the product to a portfolio of home appliances for average households as it is closely watching new life trends here, including increasing consumption of wine and rising demand for clothes dryers and steamers.
|Employees introduce an eight-bottle wine cellar with a thermoelectric module by LG Electronics on Monday. (LG Electronics)
To reduce the size of its previous wine cellar models -- for up to 85, 71 and 43 bottles each -- the company replaced the compressors in the existing products with smaller thermoelectric modules.
The semiconductor parts absorb heat inside the cellar with no need to use refrigerants, which better helps keep the temperature at an appropriate level for wines, according to the firm.
Doing without the compressors also means no motor and less vibration and noise. Vibration triggered from the current wine cellars has been a cause of oxidizing wines at a faster pace.
“LG aims to widen the use of wine cellars by giving consumers differentiated choices,” said Park Young-il, vice president of the kitchen appliance business at the company.
As for garment steamers, LG said that its Tromm Styler is gaining popularity among young couples in their 30s.
|LG Electronics' garment steamers Tromm Styler (LG Electronics)
The Korean market for dryers is also expanding in accordance with a rising number of apartments with no balcony or veranda.
According to market forecasts, about 100,000 dryers were sold here last year. The figure is expected to rise to between 500,000 and 600,000 units this year.
LG first introduced a gas-powered dryer in 2004 and an electricity-run model in 2005. It now has seven dryer models, including the latest inverter heat-pump dryer, first introduced by the company here.
|LG's gas-powered dryer (LG)
Samsung Electronics also began selling its dryers in the Korean retail market last month -- after previously selling them exclusively in Europe and North America -- eyeing the rising local demand.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)