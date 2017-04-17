Man spotted in squatting pose in military parade

Scene-stealer (Yonhap)

The reclusive regime of North Korea often surprises the South Korean media with a display of unusual posturing. This time, it's about an acrobatic pose by a photographer in the middle of a massive military parade held in Pyongyang.In a photograph from Saturday’s North Korean festival of “Day of Sun,” marking the 105th birthday of the state’s founding president Kim Il-sung, a man was spotted taking in the view of a missile-carrying tank with a camera in his hands.He could pass as any other photographer at the event -- except for his incredible squat.Comfortably squatting in the most impeccable way as if he were really sitting on an invisible chair, the man seemed to defy gravity like it was the most natural thing for him.This man was photographed by Korean wire service Yonhap News Agency. Whether he is North Korean is yet to be confirmed.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)