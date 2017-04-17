Electioneering truck accident kills 1

The accident took place at 1:45 p.m. as the 1-ton truck driver, identified by his last name Lee, hit the motorcyclist, identified by his surname Cho, as he tried to change lanes, according to local police.
|(Yonhap)
Cho, 36, died on the way to a nearby hospital.
The police said the truck was heading to Seoul, and that they are investigating the details of the accident.
A campaign truck of Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party was also involved in an accident in Suncheon, Jeolla Province on Monday. The accident occurred when the vehicle entered an underpass with insufficient clearance for the campaign billboard. No injuries were reported.
The 22-day official campaign for the May 9 presidential election began in Korea at midnight Sunday.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)