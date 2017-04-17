Korea's fishery sector racks up W6.59tr in sales in 2015

South Korea's fishery-related industry posted sales of 6.59 trillion won ($5.8 billion) in 2015, with the employees reaching more than a million, a government report showed Monday.



The conventional fishing and seafood retail sector marked 4.99 trillion won in 2015, while sales of the related industries like fishing boat-building businesses totaled 1.6 trillion won, according to the annual report compiled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



The ministry said the aggregated sales of fisheries accounted for 1.2 percent of South Korea's total sales in 2015.A total of 1.04 million workers were hired by 125,000 fisheries firms in 2015, with 831,000 people working in the fishing and distribution sector, the report added. (Yonhap)