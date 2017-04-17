Followers of former UN chief announce support for Ahn Cheol-soo

Claimed supporters of Ban Ki-moon, the former South Korean secretary-general of the United Nations, on Monday declared their support for the presidential candidate of the center-left People's Party.



The group, claiming to have 70,000 members, said its members will support Ahn Cheol-soo in the May 9 presidential election.





Ahn Cheol-soo (Yonhap)

In a press conference, the group said Ahn was the only person willing and able to change, not just politicians, but politics itself as once stressed by the former UN chief.The declaration of support for Ahn, however, comes after the presidential candidate said he would ask the former UN chief to work as his special diplomatic envoy if he is elected.Also, the group is at least the second group of self-claimed supporters or followers of Ban to declare support for the presidential candidate.Ban himself has yet to declare support for any candidate.The former UN chief was seen to be preparing for a run in the presidential election after his return to the country late last year, but declared he would not run in the election in early February. (Yonhap)