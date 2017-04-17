Police beef up security ahead of May presidential election

The National Police Agency opened its election security headquarters in Seoul and supporting offices at police stations across the country Monday as the official campaign period for the upcoming presidential election kicked off.





Lee Cheol-seong (2nd from R), chief of the National Police Agency, claps with senior police officers during a signboard hanging ceremony for the election security headquarters at the police agency in Seoul on April 17, 2017. (Yonhap)

The offices will operate 24 hours a day, and police will maintain a high level of security until the May 9 election day."We need efforts from every one of our officers for a fair election," said Lee Cheol-seong, head of the NPA. "We will fully protect key figures, including the presidential candidates, and strengthen security near the polling and ballot counting locations." (Yonhap)